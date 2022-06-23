Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crook Hall Gardens in Durham will reopen on Wednesday, July 13, at 1pm, having been taken over by the conservation charity took at the end of March 2022.

The gardens and medieval hall will be open daily until October 30.

The National Trust already looks after several places in the North East, including Gibside, Washington Old Hall, Souter Lighthouse and The Leas, Seaton Delaval Hall, Wallington and Cragside, Ormesby Hall in Teesside, as well as approximately six miles of the Durham Coast.

Mike Innerdale, regional director for the National Trust in the North, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors - old and new - back to Crook Hall Gardens very soon.

"It’s a historically important and locally cherished place, which the National Trust is delighted to have taken into our care on behalf of the nation. The hall, cafe and beautiful gardens have been closed to the public for nearly two years and we’ve had a busy few months getting ready to open the site once again.”

Crook Hall Gardens, which includes a series of gardens, pond and maze, will initially open from 1pm on Wednesday, July 13, and then open daily, 10am – 4pm until October 30.

The site will also be open during the winter, with opening times set to be confirmed later in the year.

Speaking more about future plans for the site, Mike added: “Crook Hall Gardens brings a wonderful opportunity for the National Trust here in Durham.

"So close to the city centre, we look forward to playing our part in bringing visitors to this globally renowned city and the surrounding area. In the last few months since taking ownership, we’ve also begun developing a longer-term project that will help to improve access to this green space stretching from Crook Hall, creating a nature-rich green corridor into the countryside.”

To date 11 new jobs have been created so far at the site, with many seasonal opportunities available. Volunteer recruitment is also under way to support the reopening. For more information about visiting or volunteering, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/crook-hall-gardens

