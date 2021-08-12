National Mackem Day: Nine of Sunderland's best outdoor spaces - as chosen by TripAdvisor reviewers

Whether you’re in the mood for the sea air (alongside chips and an ice cream, of course) or the green scenery of one of the city’s parks, there are plenty of places to visit and enjoy the great outdoors.

Sunderland is blessed to enjoy the best of both worlds, and come rain or shine there will be an outdoor space to suit you – just be sure to pack a coat!

Here are nine of Sunderland’s best nature spots and parks to visit, as chosen by the TripAdvisor community.

1. Roker & Seaburn Beaches Explore the seaside and get your steps up with a trip to Roker and Seaburn beaches - don't forget to treat yourself to an ice cream. Photo: JPIMedia

2. Herrington Country Park Pack up the whole family for a great afternoon walking the park's paths and trails. A perfect picnic spot! Photo: JPIMedia

3. Mowbray Park Enjoy the peace and quiet of this green space, just a stone's throw from the hustle and bustle of the city centre. Photo: JPIMedia

4. Roker Park A great spot to sit and watch the boats. Photo: JPIMedia