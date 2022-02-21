National Glass Centre: What events are happening at the attraction for families over half term?

The National Glass Centre is a top attraction in Sunderland and each school holiday it opens up even more opportunities for families to enjoy what the site on the banks of the wear has to offer.

This February half term is no different, and the centre has plenty to occupy young minds throughout the week.

In addition to specific events and workshops, the site is also hosting three free glass blowing demonstrations each day. These will be at 12:00 noon, 1:30pm and 3:00pm from Monday 21 to Friday 25.

The events on the opening day of week involve the chance for kids to paint glass tigers as part of the Year of the Tiger and Chinese New Year, although all slots are already booked.

Following from the glass painting, fusing sessions are taking place for anyone aged 6 or over. Participants will create a fused glass bird using mosaic tiles and glass grains which will be available to take away around two weeks after the session due to the firing process. Tickets cost £12 and the 2:00pm and 3:30pm time slots on Tuesday remain available.

Elsewhere, sandcasting sessions are also being hosted by the site on Wednesday 23 February while Thursday sees a ceramic sea sculptures workshop where anyone over the age of 5 can make clay shells, fossils, anchors, or marine life with a ceramic artist. Booking for the sessions which are taking place at 10:00am, 11:30am and 2:00pm costs £10.

Anyone looking to end their week with a trip to the Glass Centre can head to the Saturday Art seekers event on February 26 where kids up to six years old can explore art through creative play, songs and storytelling activities. Tickets cost £6 per child with siblings being offered inclusion at half price.