N-trance, K-Klass and Dave Pearce to perform huge 90s dance anthems at Rainton Arena
Some of the biggest names in ‘90s dance will be performing some of the most iconic anthems of the decade at Rainton Arena this Christmas.
N-trance, Fragma, K-Klass, Dave Pearce, Baby D, Livin Joy, Robin S and Rui Da Silva will be turning the venue into a huge celebration of ‘90s and early ‘00s dance anthems when they take to the stage on Saturday, December 21.
Hits people can look forward to include: Baby D’s Let Me Be Your Fantasy, Fragma’s Toca’s Miracle, K-Klass’s Let Me Show You, Livin Joy’s Dreamer, N-Trance’s Set You Free, Robin S’s Show Me Loe and Touch Me by Rui Da Silva.
Also gracing the stage is former Radio 1 Dance Anthems DJ Dave Pearce who’ll be reliving the glory days of dance.
The gig is the latest to be staged at the arena in Rainton Meadows, Houghton, after it was recently bought by Jay Johal who has pledged to give the 2,000-capacity venue a £300,000 makeover to help make it one of the region's top events facilities.
Other events lined up at the arena include Martin Kemp, part of supergroup Spandau Ballet, appearing on May 15, 2020 when he’ll be taking to the decks for a Back to the 80s Party.
*Dance Icons takes place at Rainton Arena from 6pm to 2am on Saturday, December 21. The event is for over 18s only. Tickets are priced £25 for general entry and are available here.