My singing has been praised by Adele herself - now I'm bringing her hits to Sunderland
Performed by Stacey Lee, the Adele - The Journey So Far show brings to the stage the star’s biggest hits.
Stacey – who was raised yards from Adele in Tottenham, North London – has received the highest praise for her singing by none other than Adele herself and was hand picked by Adele to star in Adele At The BBC.
Now, North East audiences can see her perform live at STACK Seaburn on August 28, with general tickets going on sale this Friday, June 6.
Fans will be able to enjoy all the greatest Adele hits including Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Rolling In the Deep, Someone Like You, Rumour Has It, Hello and the Oscar-winning, Skyfall.
Kevin Walker, Entertainment Director at STACK Seaburn said the show was “an incredible and authentic tribute to one of the greatest singers on the planet.
“For anyone who loves Adele and her music this is a night not to be missed,” he said.
“Stacey has an uncanny resemblance to Adele, so much so that she was handpicked by her to star in Adele At The BBC.
“She’s backed by some incredible musicians and it should make for a memorable evening.”
Tickets for the show cost £9 each plus £1.50 booking fee and can be booked www.stackleisure.com
