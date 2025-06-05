More than a 1000 children in Sunderland and beyond are set to benefit from a huge Live Aid-style concert.

Frankie Francis performing as George Michael at last year's event | TyneSight Media

As part of Sunderland Year of Music 2025-2026, Music Against Child Poverty is returning following the success of last year’s event which saw scores of local musicians, such as Fields Music and The Futureheads, perform at The Fire Station to raise record-breaking funds to help the city’s children.

Held as part of Sunderland Music City’s charity campaign to help disadvantaged children in the area, the campaign raised £51,955 - thought to be the most money ever raised at a live music event in Sunderland.

The event returns on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and will once more see musicians perform as their favourite heroes from across the decades.

This year, the event will take place as part of a weekend of activities for the North East Roots initiative, a regional celebration of our diaspora and culture - with several artists on the Music Against Child Poverty bill returning home to Sunderland specifically to perform at the event.

Expect some familiar faces as well as new artists on the bill as Sunderland Music City looks to double its fundraising target from £50,000 to £100,000 thanks to matched funding from Community Foundation North East.

All funds raised on the night will once again go to Love, Amelia, which offers direct support to families experiencing poverty and hardship across Tyne and Wear and County Durham.

And Community Foundation North East is matching the fundraising up to £50,000, with the matched funds equally distributed to a further five community organisations that are helping to build opportunity for young people and families across Sunderland.

The full line-up for Music Against Child Poverty 2 will be announced in the near future - but organisers say it will be a night to remember.

Helping families living in poverty

Members of the Music City team with Steph Capewell, second from right, from Love, Amelia | TyneSight Media

Michelle Daurat, Chief Executive of the Sunderland MAC Trust and lead on Sunderland Music City, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Music Against Child Poverty back to help raise more critical funds for families living in poverty.

“In a perfect world, events like this wouldn’t be needed, but sadly, with the cost of living crisis still squeezing many families in the area, charities like Love, Amelia are more important than ever.

“We’re proud to be supporting their incredible work. To be able to give people a way to help their community and have a great experience at the same time is what we’re all about.

“Last year’s show was truly special, so we’re looking forward to seeing more incredible performances, more dodgy wigs, and hopefully, smashing last year’s total in the process.”

Steph Capewell, CEO of Love, Amelia, said: “Music Against Child Poverty is such a powerful initiative, and we’re proud to be partnering once again with Sunderland Music City.

“Last year’s event was a brilliant example of how our community can come together through music to support local children and families. The impact was incredible, and it’s exciting to see that momentum continue this year.

“This event is a powerful way to raise awareness and support for the many children living in poverty across our region.”

John Hollingsworth, Chief Philanthropy and Development Officer at Community Foundation North East, said: “Tackling poverty is a major priority for Community Foundation North East and we’re really pleased to be backing this special event as part of the North East Roots Homecoming celebrations in December.

“Our North East Roots initiative encourages our region’s expats to give back in support of local causes – the generosity of our expat community means that we’re able to pledge up to £50,000 in matching funds, which will support five Sunderland-based organisations that are improving access to opportunity for young people and families across the city.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 6 June at 10am via thefirestation.org.uk.