The concerts see historic venues transformed by thousands of candles.

The music of Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Queen features in a forthcoming series of Candlelight Concerts.

Thousands of candles will illuminate the former Holy Trinity Church in the East End and Sunderland Minster, in the city centre, for a series of concerts being bought to the city by global entertainment platform, Fever, whose candlelit experiences have wowed audiences across the world.

Northern String Quartet performing at a previous concert at Seventeen19

A number of concerts, many of which sold out, have already been held in the city, with the series returning this month and next.

Around 3000 LED candles are used in the concerts, which transforms the space, while a string quartet performs tracks from a range of genres.

Tickets for all concerts are available from Feverup.com

Forthcoming Sunderland dates

The historic venues are transformed

Taylor Swift: Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Sunderland Minster at 8.30pm

The music of Taylor Swift will be performed against the backdrop of the historic church.

Tracks include Lavender Haze, Love Story, Cardigan, Blank Space, Enchanted and more.

Tickets remaining are priced from £24.

Coldplay: Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Seventeen19 at 6.30pm and 9pm

The music of Coldplay will be performed by Northern String Quartet at the former Holy Trinity Church in the East End.

Tracks include A Sky Full of Stars, Paradise, Fix You, Clocks, Yellow, The Scientist and more.

Tickets priced from £19.

Queen: Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Seventeen19 at 6.30pm and 9pm

A tribute to the music of Queen at Seventeen19 in the East End.

Tracks include Somebody to Love, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, Love of My Life, Another One Bites the Dust and more.