A group which brings the joy of orchestral music to Sunderland is marking 25 years with a free concert.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra | Submitted

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra (SSO) started life in October 1999 and has since performed dozens of concerts at venues around the city, as well as supporting young people to pursue music.

As it marks its silver anniversary, a free concert will take place as part of the city’s Year of Music programme.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra's Celebratory Concert, which is also supported by Sunderland City Council, will be held at The Beacon of Light on Saturday, July 5, starting at 7 pm.

The programme includes Mendelsohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave), which is the first ever piece of music performed by the orchestra at its inaugural Millennium Concert in February 2000, as well as pre-match Stadium of Light anthem Prokofiev’s Dance of the Knights.

The programme also features popular music from Phantom of the Opera arranged by Custer and an Abba Medley arranged by Ling.

David Milner, Musical Director of SSO, said: “The concert will feature pieces from past programmes to highlight our progress. As a tribute to our first conductor, Rupert Hanson, we have included the Prelude to Act 1 of La Traviata, acknowledging his early contributions.

“Over the years, the orchestra has been involved in championing young aspiring musicians and supporting young musicians through projects, school outreach workshops, and play days particularly during our 18th Anniversary ‘Coming of Age Outreach Project’, funded by Arts Council England.

“In this concert, a young violinist Elaine Greenfield from the Sunderland Youth & Community Orchestra, along with the orchestra's leader David McCourt, will be performing a Vivaldi duet”

David adds that the concert programme “showcases the wide variety of styles and genres the orchestra can perform, a feature our audiences love and appreciate.”

Mark Greenfield, the Relational Lead for the SSO, said: "This celebratory concert will not only commemorate the orchestra’s journey, but also honour the visionaries, musicians, and supporters who have been instrumental in nurturing this musical cultural gem in our city.

“It stands as a testament to the orchestra’s enduring impact and contribution in helping to make Sunderland a city of music.”

More on the history of Sunderland Symphony Orchestra here.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra 25th Celebratory Concert is a free but ticketed event with a retiring collection to support the orchestra.

To obtain tickets visit https://sunderlandso.eventbrite.co.uk

Year of Music

Sunderland Year of Music | Submitted

To mark Sunderland becoming the world’s newest Music City, a year of music kicks off in style in June.

Sunderland-born Emeli Sandé, who now performs as her real name, Adele Sandé, will return to the city to perform at The Fire Station on Saturday, June 21, kicking off a week-long opening celebration of music dubbed Welcome to Sunderland Music City.

June 21 will be a big day of live music on Wearside with performances taking place across the length and breadth of the city.

More than a dozen venues across Wearside will host paid, free and pay what you feel music events on the big day.

Independent, The Fire Station, Live Lounge, Pop Recs, The Peacock, The Dun Cow, The Engine Room, The Saltgrass, The King’s Arms, Mexico 70, Gatsby and Washington Holy Trinity Church will all host music events, with a dedicated programme and clash-finder to be released ahead of the big day via musiccity.uk and social media.

Free wristbands for music fans will also be available to collect from The Fire Station and Pop Recs on the day, with businesses in the city encouraged to promote discounts and offers to music fans wearing their Sunderland Music City wristband with pride.

The following week will see two-time BRIT Award winners Franz Ferdinand return to Wearside for the first time in over a decade to play The Fire Station on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, just days before they perform at Glastonbury Festival.

The indie rock icons also have a strong Wearside connection with frontman and guitarist Alex Kapranos growing up in the city.

Across the Year of Music, running from June 2025 to June 2026, Sunderland can look forward to more than 500 music events.