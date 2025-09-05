Moulin Rouge to make North East debut at Sunderland Empire
In another coup for Sunderland Empire, they will be the first theatre in the region to host the musical based on the beloved Baz Luhrmann film.
The first ever world tour of the multi-award-winning hit stage show will be in the city from Friday, June 5 to Saturday, June 27, 2026.
You can expect all the glitz, glamour and grandeur of the film - with a musical twist.
“It is incredibly exciting that the Sunderland Empire will host Moulin Rouge! The Musical next year. Sunderland is such a welcoming and lively city, with a vibrant community, so we know that the bohemians and artisans of Montmartre will be embraced with open arms.
“We can’t wait to welcome Sunderland to the Moulin Rouge! The Musical family,” said Carmen Pavlovic for Global Creatures, producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.
The stage musical features over 70 iconic songs, many from the movie as well as recent hits released since the movie premiered over 20 years ago.
Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.
When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine.
Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.
Casting and on sale dates for Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Sunderland are still to be announced.