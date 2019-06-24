More acts unveiled for this year's South Tyneside International Magic Festival
Top acts will be pulling it out of the hat at this year’s South Tyneside International Magic Festival.
A number of acts from around the UK and across the pond have been added to the magical event, which takes place in South Shields from October 11-13.
The 16th annual South Tyneside International Magic Festival returns with a packed programme of entertainment across the three days.
And American magician Nate Staniforth has been revealed as one of the new additions to the line-up, where he will present his first ever lecture and show in the UK.
Known for hosting Breaking Magic on the Discovery Channel, Nate has performed across the US and has recently published his memoir, Here is Real Magic, and Clouds and Kingdoms, an educational manual for professional magicians.
Joining the gala show from Scotland is multi-award winning Adam Black, the current Magic Circle Young Magician of the Year, who has been performing since he was just 10, and filmmaker and The Real Hustle star, R. Paul Wilson, who will entertain magic fans with close up tricks, along with hosting a workshop.
Festival-goers can look out for Laura London, known for her close up and card skills which have earned her residencies at some of London’s top venues and secured performances around the world.
And sibling act Matricks will be combining elements of danger, comedy and charm at the gala show with their own unique props and special effects.
Coun Alan Kerr, lead member for culture and leisure at South Tyneside Council, believes it is shaping up to be a brilliant event.
“We have a fantastic line-up heading to South Shields and I cannot wait to see all of the different magic styles being showcased in October,” said Coun Kerr. “We are very lucky to attract such talented acts to the festival.”
Also performing across the three days are Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones, Mario “the Maker Magician” Marchese, Mike Pisciotta, Xulio Merino, Olmac, Magic Gisell, Steve Hewlett and Mark Shortland.