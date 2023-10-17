More acts will join headliners Everything Everything at Sunderland city centre festival, Waves.

L-R: Lambrini Girls, Everything Everything and Northern Hospitality

The festival, which takes place across multiple venues, is set to make a triumphant return on Saturday, November 11, with the line-up almost fully revealed, including a range of emerging talent alongside established headliners, alt rockers Everything Everything.

Returning for a third year, Waves will once again utilise the city’s flagship venue, The Fire Station, as the main stage whilst also welcoming fantastic community hubs Pop Recs and Diego’s in Sunniside, plus Port Of Call’s Tipi space as venues, alongside Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis and The Bunker who have been involved since conception.

Headliners Everything Everything are joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, fronted up by Newcastle’s heavy riffers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, who join Everything Everything in The Fire Station alongside Sunderland pop-punk favourites bigfatbig.

And joining the line-up is fast rising bands Dead Pony and Lambrini Girls who will headline Independent and The Peacock stages respectively, both coming off the back of a strong year, making a name for themselves on the UK touring circuit.

Alongside these headliners, there will be a whole host of regional and UK based artists will be travelling to Wearside this November.

Waves is set to partner with more local promoters and organisations to programme several stages at the festival.

Sunderland’s own Serial Bowl Records will look after the Diego’s stage, esteemed regional promoter Portions For Foxes are to book for The Ship Isis whilst members of We Make Culture’s Young Musicians Project have been working to programme artists for the Port of Call tipi.

Also, for a second year running, Waves will be partnering with BBC Music Introducing to programme The Bunker stage as well as documenting all of the sets there with audio and visuals to be shared across the BBC’s platforms.

Promoter Ben Richardson said: “We’re buzzing with the line up for Waves this year, our aim was always to grow the festival year on year and we feel we’ve really delivered on that with the headliners.

"The rest of the line up, although it took a while to get to this point, is exactly what we set out to achieve, bringing a big mix of local, regional and national touring bands to Sunderland for a whole day of exciting new music. Tickets are selling faster than ever before and we’re really thankful for all of the support so far.”

Tickets

Headliners Everything Everything

Tickets for a whole day of music, starting at 12noon, are £25 from: www.independentsunderland.com

Tickets are exchanged for a wristband from The Fire Station box office on the day from 12 midday. You must collect your wristband first before you will be permitted entry into any of the stages.

The line up so far

Northern Hospitality play Diego's

Fire Station

Everything Everything

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

bigfatbig

Independent

Dead Pony

Deco

Trunky Juno

Twister

Camel Island

The Peacock

Galaxians

Lambrini Girls

The New Shade

BLED

ZELA

Club Paradise

Pop Recs

Headliner TBA

The Voyd

Crowley

Noyou

Komparrison

The Bunker (BBC Intro)

Post Rome

Maius Mollis

Ivies

Two more TBA

Get Wrong

Pillow Fort

Bitchfinder General

Das Kapitans

CHAT

Tearjerker

Slalom D

Dead Wet Things

The Battery Farm

Tin Ribs

Northern Hospitality

Patrick Gosling

Sarah Johnsone