Sunderland's Waves Festival latest: More acts to join headliners Everything Everything
The city centre festival goes from strength to strength.
More acts will join headliners Everything Everything at Sunderland city centre festival, Waves.
The festival, which takes place across multiple venues, is set to make a triumphant return on Saturday, November 11, with the line-up almost fully revealed, including a range of emerging talent alongside established headliners, alt rockers Everything Everything.
Returning for a third year, Waves will once again utilise the city’s flagship venue, The Fire Station, as the main stage whilst also welcoming fantastic community hubs Pop Recs and Diego’s in Sunniside, plus Port Of Call’s Tipi space as venues, alongside Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis and The Bunker who have been involved since conception.
Headliners Everything Everything are joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, fronted up by Newcastle’s heavy riffers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, who join Everything Everything in The Fire Station alongside Sunderland pop-punk favourites bigfatbig.
And joining the line-up is fast rising bands Dead Pony and Lambrini Girls who will headline Independent and The Peacock stages respectively, both coming off the back of a strong year, making a name for themselves on the UK touring circuit.
Alongside these headliners, there will be a whole host of regional and UK based artists will be travelling to Wearside this November.
Waves is set to partner with more local promoters and organisations to programme several stages at the festival.
Sunderland’s own Serial Bowl Records will look after the Diego’s stage, esteemed regional promoter Portions For Foxes are to book for The Ship Isis whilst members of We Make Culture’s Young Musicians Project have been working to programme artists for the Port of Call tipi.
Also, for a second year running, Waves will be partnering with BBC Music Introducing to programme The Bunker stage as well as documenting all of the sets there with audio and visuals to be shared across the BBC’s platforms.
Promoter Ben Richardson said: “We’re buzzing with the line up for Waves this year, our aim was always to grow the festival year on year and we feel we’ve really delivered on that with the headliners.
"The rest of the line up, although it took a while to get to this point, is exactly what we set out to achieve, bringing a big mix of local, regional and national touring bands to Sunderland for a whole day of exciting new music. Tickets are selling faster than ever before and we’re really thankful for all of the support so far.”
Tickets
Tickets for a whole day of music, starting at 12noon, are £25 from: www.independentsunderland.com
Tickets are exchanged for a wristband from The Fire Station box office on the day from 12 midday. You must collect your wristband first before you will be permitted entry into any of the stages.
The line up so far
Fire Station
Everything Everything
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
bigfatbig
Independent
Dead Pony
Deco
Trunky Juno
Twister
Camel Island
The Peacock
Galaxians
Lambrini Girls
The New Shade
BLED
ZELA
Club Paradise
Pop Recs
Headliner TBA
The Voyd
Crowley
Noyou
Komparrison
The Bunker (BBC Intro)
Post Rome
Maius Mollis
Ivies
Two more TBA
Get Wrong
Pillow Fort
Bitchfinder General
Das Kapitans
CHAT
Tearjerker
Slalom D
Dead Wet Things
The Battery Farm
Tin Ribs
Northern Hospitality
Patrick Gosling
Sarah Johnsone
One More TBA