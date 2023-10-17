News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Sunderland's Waves Festival latest: More acts to join headliners Everything Everything

The city centre festival goes from strength to strength.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST- 3 min read

More acts will join headliners Everything Everything at Sunderland city centre festival, Waves.

L-R: Lambrini Girls, Everything Everything and Northern Hospitality L-R: Lambrini Girls, Everything Everything and Northern Hospitality
L-R: Lambrini Girls, Everything Everything and Northern Hospitality

The festival, which takes place across multiple venues, is set to make a triumphant return on Saturday, November 11, with the line-up almost fully revealed, including a range of emerging talent alongside established headliners, alt rockers Everything Everything. 

Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Returning for a third year, Waves will once again utilise the city’s flagship venue, The Fire Station, as the main stage whilst also welcoming fantastic community hubs Pop Recs and Diego’s in Sunniside, plus Port Of Call’s Tipi space as venues, alongside Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis and The Bunker who have been involved since conception. 

    Headliners Everything Everything are joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, fronted up by Newcastle’s heavy riffers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, who join Everything Everything in The Fire Station alongside Sunderland pop-punk favourites bigfatbig.

    And joining the line-up is fast rising bands Dead Pony and Lambrini Girls who will headline Independent and The Peacock stages respectively, both coming off the back of a strong year, making a name for themselves on the UK touring circuit.

    Alongside these headliners, there will be a whole host of regional and UK based artists will be travelling to Wearside this November.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Waves is set to partner with more local promoters and organisations to programme several stages at the festival.

    Sunderland’s own Serial Bowl Records will look after the Diego’s stage, esteemed regional promoter Portions For Foxes are to book for The Ship Isis whilst members of We Make Culture’s Young Musicians Project have been working to programme artists for the Port of Call tipi.

    Also, for a second year running, Waves will be partnering with BBC Music Introducing to programme The Bunker stage as well as documenting all of the sets there with audio and visuals to be shared across the BBC’s platforms.

    Promoter Ben Richardson said: “We’re buzzing with the line up for Waves this year, our aim was always to grow the festival year on year and we feel we’ve really delivered on that with the headliners.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "The rest of the line up, although it took a while to get to this point, is exactly what we set out to achieve, bringing a big mix of local, regional and national touring bands to Sunderland for a whole day of exciting new music. Tickets are selling faster than ever before and we’re really thankful for all of the support so far.”

    Tickets

    Headliners Everything Everything Headliners Everything Everything
    Headliners Everything Everything

    Tickets for a whole day of music, starting at 12noon, are £25 from: www.independentsunderland.com

    Tickets are exchanged for a wristband from The Fire Station box office on the day from 12 midday. You must collect your wristband first before you will be permitted entry into any of the stages.

    The line up so far

    Northern Hospitality play Diego'sNorthern Hospitality play Diego's
    Northern Hospitality play Diego's

    Fire Station

    Everything Everything 

    Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

    bigfatbig

    Independent

    Dead Pony

    Deco

    Trunky Juno

    Twister

    Camel Island

    The Peacock

    Galaxians

    Lambrini Girls

    The New Shade

    BLED

    ZELA

    Club Paradise

    Pop Recs

    Headliner TBA

    The Voyd

    Crowley

    Noyou

    Komparrison

    The Bunker (BBC Intro)

    Post Rome

    Maius Mollis

    Ivies

    Two more TBA

    Get Wrong

    Pillow Fort

    Bitchfinder General

    Das Kapitans

    CHAT

    Tearjerker

    Slalom D

    Dead Wet Things

    The Battery Farm

    Tin Ribs

    Northern Hospitality

    Patrick Gosling

    Sarah Johnsone

    One More TBA

    Related topics:HeadlinersSunderlandIndependentTalent