More acts announced for Sunderland's Waves Festival

The city centre festival, which takes place across seven venues in the city, returns on Saturday, November 11.

Returning for a third year, Waves will once again utilise the city’s flagship venue The Fire Station as the main stage whilst also welcoming fantastic community hubs Pop Recs and Diegos plus Port Of Call’s Tipi space alongside Independent, The Peacock, The Ship Isis and The Bunker who have been involved since 2021.

Already announced headliners Everything Everything are joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, fronted up by Newcastle’s heavy riffers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, who join Everything Everything in The Fire Station alongside Sunderland pop-punk favourites bigfatbig.

Across the rest of the festival exciting fast-rising bands such as Deco, Trunky Juno, BLED will feature plus the triumphant return of Galaxians who stole the show at last year's festival.

Waves is set to partner with more local promoters and organisations to programme several stages at the festival.

Sunderland’s own Serial Bowl Records will look after the Diego’s stage, esteemed regional promoters Portion For Foxes are to book for The Ship Isis whilst members of We Make Culture’s Young Musicians Project have been working to programme artists for the Port of Call tipi.

Across these stages expect to see bands from the North East and beyond including Battery Farm, Dead Wet Things, Tearjerker, Slalom D, Get Wrong, Pillow Fort and more still to be announced.

The line-up is complete with an extended showcase of local talent, from Sunderland and across the wider region. Camel Island, Club Paradise, Crowley, noyou, Post Rome, The Voyd will showcase the strong music scene we have right here in the North East with more locals still to be added.

Promoter Ben Richardson explains “We’re really happy with how the line-up is coming together for this year’s edition of Waves, to be able to announce a band like Pigs x7, in addition to Everything Everything, alongside a whole bunch of our favourite new bands feels amazing amazing.

"There’s always been two major aims for Waves, to bring amazing talent into the city and to showcase the amazing talent that’s already here and I think with this line-up we can tick both boxes.”