Miles Kane to headline Waves Festival 2024 in Sunderland city centre

Waves Festival returns in style this November with headliner Miles Kane.

This year’s multi-venue festival takes place on Saturday, November 16 with Miles Kane, Red Rum Club and Sunderland’s own Tom A. Smith topping the bill.

Miles Kane headlines | Submitted

The all day multi-venue festival takes place over eight venues in the heart of the city, bringing international, national and regional artists together for a day of music in Sunderland.

Returning for a fourth year, Waves will once again utilise the city’s flagship venue The Fire Station as the main stage, alongside organisers Independent, and Pop Recs, The Ship Isis, The Bunker & Diego’s who were involved last year, plus the addition of The Museum Vaults and The Ivy House this year.

Headliner Miles Kane (one half of The Last Shadow Puppets) brings his back-catalogue of indie hits to the festival and is joined by an extended list of emerging and established talents from across the UK, fronted up by Sunderland’s very own rising star Tom A. Smith, fresh off the back of a jam-packed festival summer and a new single release.

Sunderland's Tom A.Smith | Submitted

He joins Miles Kane in The Fire Station alongside festival favourites Dead Wet Things.

Liverpool's brass-fused indie outfit Red Rum Club are set to play a fairly intimate show for the band, headlining the Independent stage. Their latest album, Western Approaches, released earlier this year and charted at No8 in the UK charts and the band then went on to sell out their hometown arena show to 9,000 fans.

Other emerging acts such as Dirty Blonde, Oslo Twins & Work In TV are heading to the city to complete the line-up alongside fellow North East talent.

Waves is set to partner with more local promoters and organisations to programme artists across varying stages at the festival.

For a second year running Sunderland’s Serial Bowl Records will bring their punk and hardcore edge, with regional promoter Portions For Foxes.

Alongside this, a longstanding partnership with BBC Music Introducing returns curating a line up of their hottest regional tips.

In a first for this year, a Sunderland-Stockton swap programme launches with the team behind Stockton Calling festival sending three Teesside artists to a Sunderland venue for Waves, with Waves returning the favour next year.

Promoter Ben Richardson said: “We’re really excited about the line-up for this year’s Waves festival, it’s a nice mix with lots of story lines, Miles Kane is a brilliant headliner for the festival and was actually supposed to play the opening of the new Independent (before it wasn’t ready in time).

“Red Rum Club are a personal favourite of mine and have been on the wish list since we first started Waves so to get that over the line is brilliant plus bringing Tom back with all the success he’s been having is exactly what we hoped to be able to do.

“For the first time since starting Waves, we feel that we have something to really build on and can have a year of consolidation, another good lineup and hopefully another good day rather than drastically growing the festival each year.

“The rest of this year's line-up is really good and as always I’ll encourage people to get a wristband and head out as early as possible, bounce between the venues and find your new favourite band.”

Tickets for Waves are on sale from: www.wavessunderland.com priced £35 for the whole day.