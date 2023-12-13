The new opening is garnering rave reviews already.

This week we reported on the opening of the new Saba Maison de Luxe restaurant, which has transformed the former Victors in Low Row.

The city's newest restaurant is open for business

The new Indian restaurant has made a stylish stamp on the city centre, with its centre-piece table featuring swings, ceiling festooned with faux flowers, projection screen, neon signs, lounge and private dining area behind its own metal curtain.

It's been brought to the city by Sunderland businessman Saba Ahmed who says he felt passionately about bringing a high-quality venture to his home city.

The story has proved to be one of the most well-read on our website this week and it's a new addition that's been met with lots of local support.

The new Saba Maison de Luxe in Low Row

Commenting on our Facebook post, Graham Donkin said: "Nice one Sunderland, a great fine dining experience added to the expanding skyline in the city."

Tom Cuthbertson said: "Well done to this gentleman, keeping his local business interests in Sunderland and bringing more jobs into the city by adding this quality restaurant. Well done that man."

Daniella Hanson said: "Food absolutely amazing! Service was impeccable, one of the best restaurants I have been to."

Jill Kirtley said: "Went for the first time on Saturday, amazing food would definitely recommend."

If you're planning on making a visit, here's a look at the menu:

Food

Some of the food on offer

The menu is aimed at providing the Indian classics that people know and love, but also some more unusual dishes hand-picked from across the Indian sub-continent.

A range of vegan and vegetarian options are available. There's also a kids menu for £9.95.

Here's a sample of starters:

Mulligatawny soup - £6.95

Onion bhaji - £6.95

Pakora - £6.95

Charcoal paneer tikka - £8.95

Bombay calamari - £10.95

Mains sample

Tandoori chicken - £15.95

Mixed kebab - £17.95

Kolkata salmon - £18.95

Old Delhi butter chicken - £17.95

Vegetarian masala - £11.95

Chicken korma - £12.95

Lamb bhuna - £14.95

Prawn vindaloo - £13.95

Dhum-chicken biryani - £17.95

Drinks

There's a broad drinks menu on offer

Draught options include - Aspall (£5.95 a pint), Madri (£5.95 a pint) and Cobra (£6.95 a pint)

Bottled beers and ciders include - Asahi (£4.95), Tiger (£4.50), Guinness (£4.50) and Staropramen (£4.50)

There's a broad range of spirits, which include - Sambuca (£4.50), Kraken black spiced (£5.95), Glenfiddich 12 year old (£8.95), Patron silver (£6.95), Baileys (£4.95) and Tequila Rose (£4.95)

Champagne cocktails include - Porn star Martini (£9.95) and French 75 (£10.50)

House of luxury cocktails include - Monkey Colada (£9.95), Espresso Martini (£9.95), Ginger Spice (£9.95) and Aperol Spritz (£10.50).

Luxury teapot cocktails with dry ice are £21.95

Mocktails are all £6.95 and include Passion Fruit Mojito, Elderflower Garden and Cherry Blossom.

White wine starts at £6.95 a glass for a Sauvignon blanc.

Red wine starts at £6.95 a glass for a Merlot.

Rosé wine starts at £6.95 for a Pinot grigio rosé

Champagnes and sparkling wines start at £9.95 for a small bottle of Prosecco, Impérial Moët is £75.95 a bottle and Veuve Clicquot yellow label is £89.95.

Offers

People can also call in for drinks in the lounge

An early evening menu of two courses for £21.95 runs Sunday to Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Other offers include 2-4-1 Martinis for £11.95 Sundays to Thursdays from 5.30pm-7.30pm.

The restaurant will also be running a bottomless brunch, as well as Christmas Day and New Year's Eve packages.

Opening times and how to book

Saba Maison de Luxe is open seven days a week, from 5.30pm to late on week nights and from lunch until late on weekends.