Meet the newest cast member of epic live-action show Kynren

An adorable donkey foal will be wowing the crowds at a spectacular outdoor show this summer.

Born in the middle of rehearsals for Kynren, the UK's biggest outdoor live theatre performance, the unnamed foal made her grand entrance to cast and crew as they were going through their paces for the main event.

The foal pictured with Anna Warnecke.

She joined the 100-strong cast and crew as they went through their first full run through of the award-winning tale, which is performed on a 7.5-acre outdoor stage.

Kynren tells a 2,000-year tale of history, and will be staged on Saturdays from June 29 until September 14 in Bishop Auckland.

Anna Warnecke, Director of Cavalry and Estates, said: “We had been expecting mum Matilda to give birth for a few days now but the foal definitely demonstrated perfect dramatic timing by arriving right in the middle of the first full rehearsals.

“Both mother and baby are doing really well and we’re already looking at how we can include her in this year’s performances of Kynren as she’s clearly got star potential,”

Finding its feet.

The show features incredible choreography, dramatic stunts and special effects - as well as a menagerie of live animals.

In addition to the donkeys, Anna and her team also look after 33 performance horses, who have a key role to play in the show.

The breeds vary to include Lusitanos, Percherons, Wielkopolskis and Kladrubers.

Kynren opened to audiences in 2016, and is on track to bring half a million visitors to the North East by 2020.

The show is produced by Eleven Arches, a registered charity whose aim is to produce a world-class historical show.

