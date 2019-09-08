Meet Mema - The Shields Ferry's very own Elmer the Elephant sculpture on display
Shields Ferry users have been sharing their journey with a special passenger as the service plays host an Elmer the Elephant sculpture.
St Oswald’s Hospice’s Elmer’s Great North Parade is an 11-week long trail of sculptures inspired by children’s storybook Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.
The trail is running until November 1, before an auction takes place where the sculptures will be sold off to raise funds for the hospice.
The sculptures have been spotted across Tyne and Wear all with their own unique designs and now Nexus has given an elephant pride of place on board the Spirit of the Tyne.
Mema was designed by Nexus staff as part of a competition. Passengers can take selfies with Mema over the next few weeks and he is set to appear at local community events.
Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, which runs the ferry, said: “It’s great that we can bring our own little Elmer the Elephant sculpture to the Shields Ferry. It’s proving to be a great location.
“Passengers are genuinely taking an interest and are stopping for photos with Mema. It’s great for families on a day out.
“Information is available on board the ferry service about Elmer’s Great North Parade so that customers can find out more about how to see all 50 of the colourful Elmer sculptures which are display across the area.”
The Tyne and Wear Metro is the headline partner for Elmer’s Great North Parade.
It has two Elmer sculptures on the trail.
Henna the Elephant is located at Pet’s Corner in Jesmond Dene in Newcastle, while Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is located at Roker Park in Sunderland and now the Shields Ferry is boasting Mema’s design.
Other locations to spot more sculptures include the toy department in Fenwick and Seven Stories in Newcastle, Saltwell Tower Cafe, the Metrocentre and The Sage in Gateshead, as well as Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and The Beacon of Light on Wearside.
An app can be downloaded and used to help people as they head out on the trail, with a host of memorabilia launched to also boost the funds of the charity.
For more information, visit www.stoswaldsuk.org/elmer/