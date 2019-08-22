Maureen Nolan gives Blood Brothers tips to North East theatre group
Maureen Nolan has been giving some top tips to a North East theatre group as they gear up to stage a play version Blood Brothers.
Maureen, of Nolan Sisters fame, played the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone in the musical Blood Brothers in the West End and on tour to critical acclaim and she’s been sharing her experiences with members of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop for their upcoming production of Blood Brothers, the Play.
Lee Passmoor, chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “I met Maureen at the theatre and we have kept in touch. When we decided to put on Blood Brothers, the Play this September, we were over the moon when Maureen very kindly agreed to come and attend a rehearsal and share her amazing experience on stage, as well as tips and advice on the characters, the production and acting.”
Blood Brothers tells the story of twin boys separated at birth and brought up in completely different environments. Mickey is brought up by his struggling, single mother, Mrs Johnstone. His twin brother, Edward, is raised as the only child of the wealthy Lyons family. After Mrs Lyons persuades Mrs Johnstone to hand over one of her twins at birth. Mickey and Edward don’t meet until they’re seven years old, but become best friends and blood brothers.
*Show times are at 7.15pm from September 4 until September 7 2019 at the Community Centre in Chester-le-Street.
Tickets are £7 for all on the Wednesday, and £8 for adults and £7 for concessions Tickets can be booked on 0191-388-3362 / 07468-607420 or at www.dryburntheatricalworkshop.ticketsource.co.uk