Matilda the musical announces return to Sunderland Empire

It’s been announced that Matilda the musical will hit the road for a second time - including a date at Sunderland Empire.

Matilda the musical is heading out on tour again | Manuel Harlan

Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s hit production of Matilda The Musical will embark on its second major tour of the UK and Ireland in October 2025 with the production visiting Sunderland Empire from February 11 – 28, 2026.

The internationally-renowned musical, which continues to play to packed houses in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre and has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities around the world, will begin performances in Leicester on October 6, 2025.

The show will celebrate its 15-year anniversary when it opens at Leicester Curve in October 2025, before travelling to Bradford, Liverpool, Plymouth, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Manchester where it will run through March and April of 2026.

The production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has won over 100 global awards, including 24 for Best Musical.

A film adaptation made by the core creative team received its World Premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2022 and can now be watched on Netflix.

Denise Wood and Griselda Yorke, executive producers of Matilda The Musical, said: “We are delighted that the show is returning to Sunderland and that the North East will be able to see our extraordinary show again in such a beautiful and historic venue as the Sunderland Empire theatre.”

Writer Dennis Kelly said: ‘I’m delighted that Matilda’s going out on tour again in 2025. It’s great to get the chance to bring this little girl’s story to people in their home cities and towns, and to all those theatres where theatre really matters.’

The show will make a return to Sunderland Empire | Manuel Harlan

Composer and lyricist Tim Minchin said: “When we first started working on the show, our aim was to make a lovely little jewel of a musical for the RSC’s Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“We never imagined that all these years later it would still be running in the West End, have been made into a film, and is now about to embark on its second tour of the UK and Ireland.

“I’m deeply proud of Matilda The Musical, and every single talented person who continues to work on it with passion and enthusiasm.”

Casting and further creative team details will be announced soon.

General tickets for the Sunderland dates go on sale at 10am on October 24 online at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland *

A £3.95 transaction fee may apply.