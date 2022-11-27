Magical Christmas by Candlelight concert to be held at Sunderland church

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra will be staging a festive orchestral experience featuring popular and varied arrangements of Christmas carols and music for the whole family.

Musical arrangements will include Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, The Christmas song, Christmas Calypso, the much-loved Gabriel’s Oboe Melody and Skaters Waltz.

The Sunderland Youth Choir will also be joining with the orchestra, performing carol singing.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra

Laura Taylor, leader of the Sunderland Youth Choir, said: “Sunderland Youth Choir comprises of young singers from across our city.

"Formed last year, they have developed a fantastic reputation amongst members and audiences alike for fun, friendship, and great performances. Sunderland Youth choir are delighted to be taking part in the concert and look forward to singing with the orchestra.“

This concert will be the last Sunderland Symphony Orchestra public performance at West Park Church, near Park Lane Interchange.

The orchestra has enjoyed a residency at the church since its inception in January 2000, but Mark Greenfield, the orchestra’s Relational Lead, said the orchestra is looking to go to different venues across the city for their public concerts.

The orchestra is looking for venues that have the capacity to take up to 50 orchestral musicians and an audience capacity between 250-300 and are asking any theatres, churches, schools, colleges and community associations who would be interested to get in touch at www.sunderlandso.org.uk

*Christmas by Candlelight takes place on Saturday, December 17. It’s free but ticketed, though donations are welcome.

Doors will open at 3.40pm for the concert start at 4pm

