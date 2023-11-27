Magical Christmas and New Year parades within an hour's drive of Sunderland

3 . Allendale Tar Bar'l

The New Year's Eve blazing barrels parade is one of the North East's oldest and most unusual festive customs, dating back at least 160 years, though said to date from the Middle Ages. The Tar Bar’l sees crowds gather from 11pm in the town centre to see the guisers called upon to do their duty. At 11:30pm, the torches are lit and the barrels ignited. Each guiser lifts the flaming barrels up onto the top of their heads and fall in behind a band. At midnight, the procession arrives at the Bar’l fire in the town centre. The barrels are then used to ignite this ceremonial bonfire, as everyone shouts “Be damned to he who throws last”.