Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing told viewers he would move to 'niche' Sunderland for love
It may have a population of 280,000 and a history dating back to the 7th Century – but Sunderland has been described as “niche” by cast members of Made in Chelsea.
In this week’s episode of the C4 show cast member Jamie Laing is seen discussing whether he genuinely loves new love interest Sophie Habboo (Habbs) with friends Proudlock and Mytton.
And in that age old test of love, Proudlock says: “If someone said to you ‘you could be with Habbs for the rest of your life but you’ve got to live in a one bed in somewhere real niche (to which Mytton quips up Sunderland) would you do it?”
Clearly, the horror of living in a one bed in somewhere as ‘niche’ as Sunderland couldn’t stand in the path of true love and Jamie declared he would indeed do it to be with Habbs.