Madchester icons Inspiral Carpets to play outdoor gig in Sunderland

They’re heading to Sunderland this summer.

Inspiral Carpets, the indie rock band so indelibly linked to the 1990s Madchester movement, are to perform in Sunderland as part of a UK tour.

Inspiral Carpets. Photo by Bazza Mills | Bazza Mills

Earlier this year the band completed a successful sell-out 19-date tour with fellow Madchester icons Happy Mondays.

Inspiral Carpets then announced their own series of gigs, which will include a performance at The Fire Station’s outdoor Parade Ground on Friday, August 9 as part of their Summer Parties series.

Inspiral Carpets formed in Oldham in 1983 after singer Stephen Holt and guitarist Graham Lambert met at The Moor End indie disco in the town.

The band subsequently had several line-up changes, notching 11 UK Top 40 songs and three UK Top Ten albums between 1990 and 1995 along the way. The band’s best known singles are This Is How It Feels, I Want You, Saturn 5 and She Comes In The Fall.

Inspiral Carpets are known for their intricately-arranged harmonies, stirring lyrics and Clint Boon’s organ playing. The band came to prominence alongside bands such as the Stone Roses and Happy Mondays as part of the Madchester scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Radio 1 DJ John Peel was a champion of the band, playing their 1988 EP Planecrash and then asking them to record a session for his show.

These shows follow an eight-year break since the band last took to the stage following the tragic loss of their close friend and drummer, Craig Gill. A year later, the band went on an indefinite hiatus.

The band said: “Craig’s death had a profound effect on many people. The outpouring of love from around the world at the time gave some comfort to his family and friends as we all tried to come to terms with what had happened.”

Speaking about the tour, the band were keen to emphasise the celebratory nature of the live shows, giving fans a chance to sing along to their favourite hits and commemorate the life of Craig.

Singer Stephen Holt said: “We know this will be an emotional journey for a lot of people, not least Craig’s family. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate some of the music we created, and which has brought so much joy to people over the last 35 years.

“We have never played in Sunderland before, so we are massively looking forward to the show. See you down the front.”

Keyboard player Clint Boon added: “We gigged all last year and after a successful run with our friends Happy Mondays, we’re back on the road. It will be fantastic to play for the people of Sunderland. We can’t wait.”

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director at The Fire Station, said: “Inspiral Carpets are a hugely important band and part of a defining era for indie dance music.

“They were part of the essential soundtrack to the late 80s, early 90s and we know that their show as part of our Summer Parties season is going be a blast back to that second summer of love in Manchester.

“Tickets are selling fast so I’d advise anyone thinking of coming on August 9 to get their tickets soon before they’re sold out.”