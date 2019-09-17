Love Island star Anton Danyluk is heading to Sunderland's The Bridges
Love Island star Anton Danyluk will be entertaining shoppers in the Bridges later this month.
The student raid returns to the Bridges on Monday 30 September, with a number of stores offering discounts, giveaways, freebies and goody bags from 6.30pm until late.
And along with making the most of a whole host of exclusive deals, shoppers will also have the opportunity to meet Love Island star, Anton Danyluk.
The gym owner from Scotland was the first boy to enter the villa this year and quickly won over viewers to become a fan favourite, going on to finish the show in fifth place with partner Belle Hassan.
Samantha Czwordon-Auld, marketing manager at the Bridges, said: “Anton was such a big personality this year and a lot of fun so I think he’ll be a fantastic guest at the student raid. We have some amazing deals and freebies on offer throughout the evening and it’s shaping up to be a brilliant night for new and returning students.”
Some of the discounts at the event include 25 per cent off at Claire’s and The Body Shop, 20 per cent off at Schuh, Disney, Topshop/Topman and Swarovski and 15 per
cent off at The Perfume Shop, with a free gift while stocks last.
Shoppers can enjoy a DJ performing throughout the evening and anyone driving to the event can show their student ID at the customer services desk to redeem a free parking pass.
The event is free to attend but students must register beforehand by visiting the Bridges website at www.thebridges-shopping.com/