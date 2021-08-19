LNER tickets will be available from just £5 for this autumn

The railway operator is making 200,000 bargain fares available for travel between 6 September and 15 October 2021 on routes connecting Scotland, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London.

The fares range from just £5 for a single journey between destinations such as London King’s Cross and Peterborough, Durham and York and Edinburgh and Berwick as well as £10 fares for single journeys between Leeds and London King’s Cross in Standard.

Travellers can also take advantage of a £25 offer in First Class or just £20 for a single journey between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh in Standard or £40 in First Class.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming back more customers to travel with us this year. Our Sensational Seat Sale offers incredible value fares on some of LNER’s most popular routes so people can enjoy some of the fantastic destinations on our route.

“Our services are consistently above 90% of pre-Covid levels as we see more people returning to the railway to travel. We continue to monitor demand and this latest offer, combined with making tickets available for Christmas and New Year travel, are just some of the ways we’re welcoming people back to LNER and enjoy all we have to offer.”

York, Newcastle and Edinburgh are proving to be amongst the most popular destinations for those booking and traveling with LNER.

Since April 2021 over four million journeys have been enjoyed with LNER, more than the total number of journeys completed for the previous 12 months combined.

Journey searches on the LNER website have also seen an increase of 11% compared with July as people increasingly plan and book ahead.

LNER are also offering a COVID secure pledge which see’s an extensive and enhanced cleaning programme at LNER managed stations and on board LNER trains.

The Seat Sale is now live on the LNER website and app from today (August 19) until 09:00am on 1 September 2021.