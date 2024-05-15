Lively line-up announced for this year's Durham Brass Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festival is one of the highlights of Durham’s cultural calendar.

A soul and funk band championed by Craig Charles; a modernist folk act which opened for both Sam Fender at St James’ Park and Pete Doherty; and a Brazilian-born alt-pop artist whose music has appeared on Love Island all feature at this year’s Durham Brass Festival.

Loud Noises

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Durham County Council-run event takes place from July 5-13 and, as ever, promises a week of spectacular performances, new commissions, free concerts, community activities, and a full programme of lively street bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And tickets are to go on sale for two new events at 10am this Friday, May 17.

The first will see the return of emerging artists showcase Brassed On, at Durham Town Hall, on Sunday, July 7.

Having debuted at last year’s festival, Brassed On returns with performances from North Shields’ masters of a new kind of modernist folk, Hector Gannet, who have also supported Sea Power; and Sunderland-based, Brazilian-born alt-pop artist Nadedja, who has opened for Mica Paris.

Rising stars in their fields, they’ll work with NuSound Brass and Loud Noises respectively to produce brand-new brass engagements, allowing them to perform their songs in a way they’ve never been heard before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brassed On will be compered by North East BBC DJ Shakk, who has catapulted rising stars onto the airwaves of national radio, while securing coveted slots at prestigious festivals.

DJ Shakk

The second newly-announced event sees North East act Smoove & Turrell – championed on The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show – present The Northern Coal Experience DJ set at Durham Town Hall on Friday, July 12.

Meanwhile, the previously announced performance by The Cory Band of a set inspired by the legendary film King Kong is to be given a distinctly local flavour.

The band has announced that Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band will be joining it for the show, following a social media appeal for an act to join it on stage. Tickets for the performance, at Durham Gala Theatre on Sunday 7 July, are still on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the line-up for this year’s festival is a sold-out show by Public Service Broadcasting, joined by The NASUWT Riverside Band, at Durham Cathedral. The two bands will be performing Public Service Broadcasting’s critically acclaimed album Every Valley.

Brass 2024 will also feature the return of the popular free outdoor events, Streets of Brass (Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July) and Party in the Park (Saturday 6 July). These take place at Durham City and Wharton Park respectively.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing more acts, and two new ticketed events, for this year’s Durham Brass Festival.

“The line-up is looking very diverse with a set by Smoove & Turrell and Brassed On’s exciting mix of up-and-coming acts; plus the prospect of The Cory Band performing King Kong alongside Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tickets for the new events will be available from Friday but of course there is plenty people can enjoy at Brass free of charge, including Streets of Brass and Party in the Park.

“We’re look forward to putting on a great show that will give people fantastic days and nights out while helping our economy, by virtue of money spent in local shops, cafes and restaurants, in the process.”