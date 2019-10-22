Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall buys cocktail bar in South Shields to 'bring something different' to her home town

Jade hopes the business will 'bring something different' to add to the scene in her home town

The Little Mix star has teamed up with leisure operators Red Door to open a late-night cocktail bar in Ocean Road. Set to specialise in cocktails from the golden age of the cocktail in the 19th century right through to modern-day favourites, the 350-capacity venue is owned by Jade and will be operated by Red Door.

With successful bars already based in Liverpool and Chester, the venture marks the first phase of the nightlife brand’s expansion into the North East.

Jade said: “I’m proud to come from South Shields. I love my home town and wanted to invest in the local economy. South Shields is a unique place with a lot to offer and I wanted to support that.

Jade Thirlwall is proud of her Shields roots

“South Shields has always been known for being a great night out - it’s a town with a real party spirit so I thought where better to open Red Door.

“I wanted to find a company that would shake things up and bring something different to South Shields. Red Door has bars in Chester and Liverpool and it was clear they would be a really good fit for the venue.

“The main aim is to create an unforgettable experience for everyone who comes to Red Door.”

Lee Lynch, Red Door managing director, said: “We’re really excited to bring Red Door to South Shields. We know the people of the North East like a good party so we’re delighted to be expanding into the region.

Red Door is opening in Ocean Road

“We think Red Door will bring a new energy to the local nightlife scene. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests and giving them the full Red Door experience.”

Red Door South Shields has undergone a full refurbishment and is aiming to be a top venue for nights out with friends and to listen to live music. The bar, which will also host DJs, has created 15 new jobs for the town, with more positions envisioned for the future.