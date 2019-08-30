Let's Rock the North East announces return to Sunderland
Retro festival Let’s Rock the North East has announced it will be returning to Sunderland next summer.
Despite Storm Miguel, thousands braved the rain to attend this year’s festival, which was held at Herrington Country Park in June, to see performances from the likes of Chesney Hawkes, Captain Sensible, T’Pau, Status Quo, Marc Almond, Betty Boo, Limahl, Owen Paul, Belouis Some, From the Jam, Kim Appleby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Black Lace’s Conga Party and Jason Donovan.
Now it’s been announced that the retro celebration will return to Herrington Country Park on June 6, 2020, with tickets going on sale today.
The line-up for the Sunderland date will be announced closer to the time but is likely to include a host of household names from the ‘80s.
Early bird tickets are on sale now, priced £30, from https://letsrockthenortheast.com/
