Let the games begin - at Grindon Church Community Project

Grindon Church Community Project is holding another special Games Night for residents in the area.

Following on from the success of the project's first event, organisers have set up a second night on Friday, June 20, 2025, from 6pm to 9pm at the community facility in Galway Road.

There will be a selection of classic games available for people to take part in on the night.

These will range from those using a board a dice, to cards and retro video games.

The cost is £2 for adults and £1 for under 12s.

For more information, email [email protected]​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​