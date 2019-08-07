Let battle commence as the Beacon of Light hosts Nerf battles for kids
One of the newest activities for children is coming to Sunderland this week.
The Beacon of Light, next to the Stadium of Light, is hosting a “Fortneet Camp” Nerf battle on Thursday, August 8 2019.
Nerf battles are an activity involving Nerf Blasters or other foam-firing toy weapons, with informal shootouts in offices and basements, to well-organised outdoor battles with high-powered modified blasters.
Since foam-firing guns are relatively safe and cheap, Nerf battles appeal to children who are too young for airsoft and paintball games.
Nerf battles can be played anywhere, and are great fun for all the family.
The beacon of Light will give the battle arena a slight Mackem twist on the global phenomenon, as children will do battle with Nerf guns in the Beacon's Indoor Arena.
The event, which is running between 10.00am until 3.00pm, costs around £15 and tickets can be purchased on the Beacon of Light website.