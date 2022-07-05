Loading...

Kynren, An Epic Tale of England returns to Bishop Auckland this summer - here's where to see it

Gallop through 2,000 years of history this summer with the return of Kynren – an epic tale of England.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:08 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The striking open-air show has announced six performances for the summer holidays – and families are reminded to snap up tickets while they can.

It will launch on Saturday, August 6 and run each Saturday until September 10.

Produced by charity 11Arches, the show’s new dates follow on from a spectacular and successful performance for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

More than 1,000 cast and crew come together to deliver the Kynren performance. Picture: Peter Haygarth.

Most Popular

    Sign up to our daily newsletter

    More than 1,000 cast and crew members are involved in putting together the mammoth event, which takes audiences on a whistle-stop tour through centuries of history.

    Anne-Isabelle Daulon, chief executive of charity 11Arches, said: “We are delighted to be staging six performances during the summer holidays, following on from the success of our Jubilee show in June.

    “Kynren is a wonderful spectacle which appeals to all ages, providing an exhilarating gallop through 2,000 years of history in 90 minutes.”

    The show follows young boy Arthur on an epic historical quest – from the Romans and the Vikings to the English Civil War and the Age of Steam.

    Kynren is returning for a summer spectacular. Picture: 11Arches/Kynren.

    It all begins when he kicks a football tthrough a window of a hunting lodge at Auckland Castle.

    And what follows promises to be a memorable night of celebrations, heartache and majesty that guests will never forget.

    Plus, it’s all topped off with a fantastic firework finale.

    For more information, visit 11Arches online here.

    Dates are; Saturday, August 6; Saturday, August 13; Saturday, August 20; Saturday, August 27; Saturday, September 3 and Saturday, September 10.

    Kynren performances take place at 11Arches Park, Flatts Farm, Bishop Auckland.

    EnglandHer MajestyQueen