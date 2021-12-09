Kubix Festival 2021: New set of artists announced for festival at Sunderland's Herrington Country Park

Kubix Festival has announced names for three days of music.

The opening set of acts for Kubix Festival’s 2022 edition have been announced with three days of live music being promised by the organisers.

Next year’s festival will see the event’s expansion to a full weekend of the rock and indie music part of the festival, with guitar based acts heading to Herrington Country Park on Friday July 15 and Saturday July 16 while the pop and dance side of the festival will be hosted on Saturday July 9.

The opening day has already seen Steps, Aqua and the Vengaboys announced, with many more artists yet to be added to the lineup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vengaboys are Kubix regulars, having already played at the festival in 2021.

The rock and indie weekend has more names announced, with 90s alt rockers Shed Seven headlining on the second day of the event. The Friday night headliner is yet to be announced.

Further down the lineup, the Happy Mondays and Stiff Little Fingers make their Kubix debuts on the Friday and Saturday respectively.

Acts who are yet to announce which day they are playing include Liverpool’s The Lightning Seeds while The Undertones will be bringing ‘Teenage Kicks’ and more punk anthems to Sunderland.

Following their headline show at Holmeside’s Independent in August 2021, Galsvegas will return to Sunderland too, alongside Skids, Pop Will Eat Itself and Ferocious Dog.

Sunderland AFC fans will be more than aware of Republica’s ‘Ready To Go,’ and the band will also be playing over the weekend.