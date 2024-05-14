Kielder Observatory bringing its mobile planetarium to Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts will explain the mysteries of the universe.

People can immerse themselves in the mysteries of the dark skies when a mobile planetarium lands in Sunderland.

Experts from Northumberland’s Kielder Observatory will provide an out of this world experience when they bring their mobile planetarium to the Bridges on May 30.

They will be holding four, 45-minute shows throughout the day, revealing the magic of the dark skies and the wonders of space.

Kielder Observatory has a world class reputation, welcoming visitors from around the world, keen to find out more about the solar system under one of the best dark sky sites in the world.

At nearly 580 square miles, the dark sky zone over Northumberland and Kielder Water and Forest is the second largest area of protected night sky in Europe, giving visitors the best possible views of the Milky Way and planets such as Jupiter.

The free event, at the Bridges’ Central Square, will give children the chance to look at galaxies, planets and stars and even help them understand what it takes to become a space explorer.

One astronomer will work from within the planetarium, while a second will lead science workshops to provide a fully immersive experience.

The sessions – which are suitable for all ages – will take place at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

“This really is a fantastic opportunity for children to learn more about stars, planets and things they will have probably read about but never really seen for themselves,” said centre director, Karen Eve.

“I think we are all fascinated by space and the mysteries of the night sky and we are incredibly lucky to be able to bring two leading experts from Kielder Observatory to the centre.

“It promises to be a fascinating event but I would urge anyone interested to sign up quickly as places will go quickly.”