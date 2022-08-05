Kids can become Wetlands Rangers at WWT Washington this summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young visitors to Washington Wetland Centre are getting hands on with real life rangers during summer activities including pond dipping, animal tracking, mini-beast hunting, den building and keeper role play.

Designed to teach wildlife conservation skill while having fun outdoors, these hands on tasks give children an idea of just what it takes to help save wetland nature on a daily basis - and hopefully ignite a passion to care for it in the future.

Throughout the summer, families can also pick up a free Junior Wetland Ranger record book on arrival and tick off the mini tasks as they explore wetland habitats, discovering incredible wildlife as they go.

Summer activities at WWT.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylvie Dixon, age six, from Washington Village, has been completing the bird watching challenge in her record book at Northumbrian Water Hide. She said: “I’ve never been in a bird hide before and it’s amazing how many species I’ve counted right in front of me. I’m really enjoying it and am even getting to use my five bar gates.

“I’m coming back to do the den building with my friends and I can’t wait for the rangers to show us how to make an awesome one.”

WWT Washington’s reserve manager John Gowland said: “This summer, we thought families would welcome the chance to experience what it’s like to be a ranger through special, fun-packed tasks, which include activities that I do as part of my day-to-day job.

Sylvie Dixon, from Washington, in bird hide

“Hopefully, we’ll also inspire some of our younger visitors to become the wetland rangers of the future; helping to create a world where healthy wetland nature thrives and enriches lives.”

As well as Junior Wetland Rangers opportunities, which are available daily and self led, there are lots of other reasons to visit Washington Wetland Centre during the summer holidays, including daily otter and flamingo talks, wild bird hides and new ducklings at the specialist duckery.

Junior Wetland Rangers is made possible through the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery.