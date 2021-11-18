Is the Coca Cola Truck tour 2021 coming to Sunderland? All you need to know about the festive tradition in the North East

The tour last came to Sunderland in 2016 (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images).

Soft drink giant Coca Cola are dropping hints that their Christmas truck tour is set to return this year following a series of cryptic posts on social media.

The tour, which usually starts in mid to late November, sees branded vans reminiscent of the iconic ‘holidays are coming’ television advert travel the country with staff handing out free bottles of Coca Cola.

The last edition of the tour was announced on 12 November with the tour starting just three days later on 15 November. The route is expected to consist of fewer nights this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has also given customers a chance to buy personalised glass Coca-Cola bottles in recent years.

Starting in 1995, the tour and related advert marks the start of the festive period for many families.

Is the Coca Cola truck Christmas tour happening in 2021?

After being cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions last year, Coca Cola have hinted at a return for the tour this year through a series of replies on social media.

Throughout the week, tweets have been sent to the brand’s official account with replies telling expectant social media users that “it shouldn’t be long” until the announcement and “we're just recruiting the last of our reindeer...”

Fans of the tour are hoping dates for the full tour will be announced in the coming days following the disappointment of the tour being cancelled last Christmas.

Where in the North East has the tour visited before?

The tour usually proves popular in the North East and last hit the region in 2019 when it took up the car park in Boldon’s Asda superstore.

The tour also saw money raised for Crisis – the national charity for homelessnes – with 10p donated by the company for every can placed in their ecycling bins throughout the month long tour.

It is not yet known if the charity partnership will continue into this year’s edition of the tour.