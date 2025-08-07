New figures show that interactive play equipment at two of Sunderland’s parks is officially some of the most played of its kind anywhere in the world.

As part of the city’s approach to active play, a smart Yalp Sutu Football Wall and Sona Arch were installed at Thompson Park and Seaburn Play Park, which have proved very popular.

Smart Sunderland Playparks Top Global Leaderboard. | Submitted

Data from the interactive installations shows the equipment at those two parks is some of the most played of its kind, with kit playtime significantly higher than the worldwide average.

The football wall at Thompson Park, installed as part of Sunderland’s smart playpark programme, offers a variety of engaging games.

Blending tech with outdoor activity, the football wall responds to players with interactive lights and sound, offering a range of games that encourage movement, skill-building and social connection.

Meanwhile, Seaburn Park features a different kind of smart installation – the Yalp Sona Arch.

This is a movement-based play system that uses music and motion sensors to spark inclusive games, plus encourage movement, social interaction and spontaneous fun for all ages and abilities.

The installations are a result of Sunderland City Council’s ambition to reimagine public spaces through smart, data-led solutions .

Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see Sunderland leading the way globally when it comes to interactive, digitally enhanced play. Data shows our football wall and arch aren’t just being used more than average – they’re being used consistently and enthusiastically by the community.

“This kind of insight proves the value of smart infrastructure and helps us better design public services that respond to the needs and behaviours of our residents.”

These installations are part of a wider programme of smart city innovation being rolled out across Sunderland, including the Expo Pavilion immersive screen in Keel Square, and the UK first next generation infrastructure at the Stadium of Light.

Councillor Alison Smith, cabinet member for corporate services and equalities at Sunderland City Council, added: “We’re committed to ensuring that residents of and visitors to our city can benefit from smart technology – not just through infrastructure or connectivity, but through experiences that build confidence, skills and wellbeing.

“The success of our interactive football wall and Sona Arch shows how the right investment in smart public spaces can unlock enjoyment and healthy habits, while connecting communities and supporting our digital ambitions.

“With the summer holidays here, I’d encourage everyone to head to the playparks, get active, and help keep Sunderland at the top of the global leaderboard.”

The smart play equipment is powered by Yalp’s interactive play technology, with usage and performance monitored through a connected dashboard.

This provides Sunderland City Council with live data on engagement levels.

The city’s smart playparks at Thompson Park and Seaburn, developed in collaboration with Boldyn Networks, form part of Sunderland’s broader smart city vision.

Plans are already underway to roll out similar smart play solutions in other locations across the city, ensuring more communities can enjoy the benefits of tech-enabled public spaces.