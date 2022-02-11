Inspired by the Superbowl? This is how you can get involved in American football across the North East

Whether you’ve been a NFL fan for years or the 2022 edition of the Superbowl is piquing your interest, there are teams across the North East who are looking for players.

While the Superbowl seems like a world away from amateur clubs across the pond, American football sees a devoted and growing fanbase in the UK with clubs full of fans.

While University teams offer a structured league against teams across the country, only students can play for these teams. Sunderland, Newcastle and Northumbria universityies have teams - the Spartans, Raiders and Mustangs respectively, there are plenty of other teams in the region for those who aren’t studying.

The 2022 Superbowl is taking place in Los Angeles (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Not too far away, the Gateshead Senators train at Monkton Stadium in South Tyneside and regularly play on the Gateshead International Stadium grouds. The club are always on the search for new talent and, while their first teams season starts in April, they are still hoping to recruit ahead of opening day.

The Senators are hosting a session open to rookies and new starters on the day of the Superbowl between 11:00am and 1:00pm with anyone wanting to get involved told to contact the team’s Facebook page.

Elsewhere, the Newcastle Blackhawks offer a slight alternative to the hard-hitting football you may see in the NFL.

The club specialise in flag football, minimising the amount of contact for those who may be put off by the huge hits television audiences love to see. It is a perfect time to join the Blackhawks as they have recently started a second team - the Silverhawks - and are looking to fill the roster.

Anyone looking to get involved can arrive at any open training session which are regularly put on by the club.

Newcastle’s other team is the Northumberland Vikings, a full-contact team who have had decent domestic success having won their division in 2018 and 2019.

The team are looking for new players but anyone wanting to get involved should contact the club as soon as possible - they want to continue their success and believe a full team at the start of the season is a key way to achieve that!

Further south, the DC Presidents are a team which all Chester Le Street home and are another club always on the search for new talent.

A club which is nearly 35 years old, the Presidents have a long standing history in the region and want to keep the tradition going with new faces. Anyone wanting to join recommended to contact the club.

Elsewhere to the south, Darlington Steam are on the search for new players. Playing at Blackwell Meadows, the club has full contact and flag teams with regular recruitment drives to assist new players find their feet in the sport.

This year’s Superbowl is being played between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles. It will start at 11:30pm on Sunday and will include a halftime show from Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

