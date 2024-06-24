Immersive production of Wizard of Oz to take over colliery club stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Seaham-based performing arts group is gearing up to blow audience members away with an immersive production of Wizard of Oz.

Phoenix Productions’ series of shows will see the award-winning group bring the action right into the audience.

Wicked Witch of the West, played by Richenda A. Blakelock, and Glinda played by Bex Hunt. | Submitted

As well as the show taking place on the stage at Easington Colliery Club, the yellow brick road will weave its way through the club.

With relaxed seating, the audience will be able to wave their flags and follow Dorothy as she finds her friends Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion en route to The Emerald City.

The group is also using digital elements to boost the performance.

Rochenda A. Blakelock, Phoenix Productions Director, said: “We really want the audience to feel like they are transported to a land far away and to make the performance as accessible as possible.

“This will be a really relaxed performance for the whole family and we are delighted to be able to offer a signed performance on the Thursday night. As a group we pride ourselves on being accessible for both both our members and our audience.”

The show dates are: Wednesday 10th July 7pm, Thursday 11th July 7pm (Signed Performance), Friday 12th July 7pm and Saturday 13th July 1pm