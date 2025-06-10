Ibiza favourite Lovely Laura bringing the White Isle to Sunderland daytime clubbing event
Laura, famed for her saxophone skills, will be performing with husband and DJ Ben Santiago, as part of Outta House at The Point in Holmeside on Saturday, September 20.
It will be a daytime clubbing event taking place from 4pm to 8pm meaning you get to have a great time and still make it to bed at a respectable hour.
The event is set to be a real spectacle with pyrotechnics, fireworks, disco dancers and a set from Sunderland DJ Marc Rowell, who’s opened and closed for Hedkandi, Steve Bump on percussion and more.
Andy Golding from The Point said: “It’s going to be a really immersive experience aimed at a mature crowd. We’re also capping the tickets at 500 to keep an intimate feel, full of people with the same uplifting, Balearic vibe.”
He added: “Lovely Laura is on the Ibiza circuit this year, including appearances at Mambos, so this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase her here in Sunderland.”
Early bird tickets are £22.50, plus booking fee, from Skiddle.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.