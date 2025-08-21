Huge spike in train journey bookings to Sunderland

Figures have shown a nearly 600% uplift in passengers travelling to Sunderland via train as the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading train ticketing app, Trainline, has seen a 598% uplift in passengers booked to travel to Sunderland this Friday, as fans prepare to descend on the Stadium of Light for the opening match of the tournament between England and the USA.

The data is based on passenger numbers to Sunderland for travel on Friday 22nd August 2025 compared to Friday 25th July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s Red Roses, two-time winners and one of the most dominant forces in women’s rugby, are taking to the pitch as the sport enjoys unprecedented growth.

Read More Road closures and travel advice as Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off in Sunderland

The Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham has already sold out - making it likely to be the biggest ever crowd for a one-off women’s rugby match.

Meanwhile, more than 42,000 tickets have been sold for the opening match at the Stadium of Light.

Sarah Helppi, UK Country Director at Trainline, said: “With the Women’s Rugby World Cup about to kick off at the Stadium of Light, it’s fantastic to see so many fans choosing to travel by train to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rail travel makes it easy for fans, families and communities to come together and support the players on the big stage – and it’s these major sporting moments that go on to inspire the next generation. Our advice is always to book train tickets as early as possible to save money and guarantee your seat as excitement builds.”

Following the opener in Sunderland, the tournament will continue across other host cities including Bristol, Exeter, London, Brighton & Hove, Manchester, Northampton and York.