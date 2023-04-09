News you can trust since 1873
How to take part in the Walk of Acceptance at Sunderland's Herrington Country Park this Easter holidays as the North East Autism Society event returns for 2023

Families are invited to join hundreds of walkers at Herrington Country Park this Easter holiday as the Walk for Acceptance returns for 2023.

By Ross Robertson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST

Organisers say the event proved a big success, with almost 400 people taking part, and the North East Autism Society (NEAS) is hoping even more join in this year to make it a record event.

This year’s walk takes place on Friday, April 14, and there will also be activities and crafts for children, face painting, competitions and prizes up for grabs on the day.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will also be there, along with food vendors including Acropolis, and the charity’s mascot Snowdrop the Spikeshuffler.

At last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhotoAt last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhoto
    Jon Appleton, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at NEAS, said: “Our annual Walk for Acceptance is always hugely popular and it’s brilliant to see so many families stepping out in support of NEAS, helping us to champion our message of autism acceptance.

    “All of the money raised from entries and sponsorship will help us to continue delivering our frontline services across the North-east, such as our family support and employment services.”

    Former ITV newsreader Pam Royle, who joined the Chester-le-Street-based charity as a patron last year, will once again officially start the walk.

    She will be joined by NEAS’s outgoing Chair of Trustees Gavin Bestford, who is stepping down from his role with the charity after two decades.

    At last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhotoAt last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhoto
    Entry costs £5 per adult, with under-18s free, and the route is wheelchair and pram-friendly. Registration will take place between 10am and 10.45am in front of the Amphitheatre in the park, and the walk will get underway at 11am following a group warm up.

    All participants will receive an activity booklet with fun ideas for families to do on the walk, entry into a prize draw, a finisher’s certificate, and social media materials to share support online.

    Those taking part are also encouraged to fundraise if possible, and each child who raises money will be entered into a draw to win a visit from our mascot Snowdrop the Spikeshuffler at their school or home.

    For more information or to sign up to take part in the Walk for Acceptance, please visit www.ne-as.org.uk/events.

    At last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhotoAt last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhoto
