Organisers say the event proved a big success, with almost 400 people taking part, and the North East Autism Society (NEAS) is hoping even more join in this year to make it a record event.

This year’s walk takes place on Friday, April 14, and there will also be activities and crafts for children, face painting, competitions and prizes up for grabs on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will also be there, along with food vendors including Acropolis, and the charity’s mascot Snowdrop the Spikeshuffler.

At last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhoto

Most Popular

Jon Appleton, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at NEAS, said: “Our annual Walk for Acceptance is always hugely popular and it’s brilliant to see so many families stepping out in support of NEAS, helping us to champion our message of autism acceptance.

“All of the money raised from entries and sponsorship will help us to continue delivering our frontline services across the North-east, such as our family support and employment services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former ITV newsreader Pam Royle, who joined the Chester-le-Street-based charity as a patron last year, will once again officially start the walk.

She will be joined by NEAS’s outgoing Chair of Trustees Gavin Bestford, who is stepping down from his role with the charity after two decades.

At last year's Walk for Acceptance. @CarlosReinaPhoto

Entry costs £5 per adult, with under-18s free, and the route is wheelchair and pram-friendly. Registration will take place between 10am and 10.45am in front of the Amphitheatre in the park, and the walk will get underway at 11am following a group warm up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All participants will receive an activity booklet with fun ideas for families to do on the walk, entry into a prize draw, a finisher’s certificate, and social media materials to share support online.

Those taking part are also encouraged to fundraise if possible, and each child who raises money will be entered into a draw to win a visit from our mascot Snowdrop the Spikeshuffler at their school or home.

For more information or to sign up to take part in the Walk for Acceptance, please visit www.ne-as.org.uk/events.