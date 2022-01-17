How to ener the 2022 Great North Run: What is the ballot system and when does it close?

It may only be January, but entries for one of the world’s most famous half marathons is only open for another couple of weeks with the Great North Run Ballot set to close at the start of February.

Entry into the ballot doesn’t guarantee a place in the race but it is the best way to make sure your name is in the hat for a space!

How do I enter the Great North Run ballot?

The ballot for the 2022 Great North Run is open.

In order to enter into the ballot process, any potential runners need to complete the ballot registration form. This includes general personal information as well as questions on an estimated completion time and what size the applicant’s finisher t shirt will be required.

Other aspects of the form include an option to run in order to raise funds for a partnered charity and a chance to select the running club a participant is part of.

Bank details are taken at this point ahead of the drawing of the ballot, with the £59 entry price not taken by the run organisers until an individual’s place has been confirmed.

As one of the scheme benefits, Great North Run members have their places at the event guaranteed, as long as they reply to the relevant email before the deadline on January 31 2022.

When is the deadline for the Great North Run ballot?

The ballot opened on Monday January 10 and is set to close at 9:00am on Monday 21 February.

Anyone who is successful and takes one of the 60,000 running places will find out no later than 5:00pm on Friday February 25.

This gives successful applicants plenty of time to train and prepare before the event on September 11 2022.

Can I still run in the Great North Run if my ballot is unsuccessful?

Even if you don’t get the result you wanted, there is still a chance to run in the 2022 event through a charity package. Places are given to partnered charities aside from the ballot and anyone wanting to run on their behalf should contact the company directly.

