History, art, entertainment, sport and trivia are all part of our Sunderland quiz.

How Mackem are you: Take our test and see if you can answer these 13 questions all about Sunderland

Right quiz buffs. How well do you know Sunderland?

By Tony Gillan
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 08:00 am
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 08:00 am

From the Victorian age to tall ships, with a bit of music and sport thrown in, we’ve picked 13 questions from Sunderland’s past. How many will you score? Answers are on the last page. No cheating mind.

1. What do you know about Nissan?

The picture shows a Primera. But which type of Nissan car was the first to be produced at the Sunderland plant in 1986? A. Micra B. Cherry C. Bluebird D. Sunny

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Which US President went to Sunderland Museum (might not be who you think)?

Which US President was present at the laying of the foundation stone of Sunderland Museum? A. Abraham Lincoln B. Andrew Johnson C. Rutherford Hayes D. Ulysses Grant

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. How many tall ships?

How many tall ships arrived in Sunderland in July 2018? A. 55 B. 60 C. 65 D. 70

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Who scored first at SOL?

Who scored the first ever goal at the Sunderland Stadium of Light? A. Kevin Phillips B. Niall Quinn C. Lee Clark D. Georgi Kinkladze

Photo: Sunderland Echo

