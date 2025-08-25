How becoming a Music City will supercharge the Sunderland soundscape

Sunderland has many sounds, from the raw punk rock of Leatherface to Dave Stewart’s slick use of synthesisers in The Eurythmics and The Lake Poets’ hauntingly beautiful laments to lost industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Jackson / Sunderland Music City | Thomas Jackson / Sunderland Music City

But it was the one unified voice of the city that impressed delegates from the Music Cities Network, a global not-for-profit organisation that harnesses the power of music, both economically and socially, to boost cities around the world.

So much so, they made Sunderland the only UK city outside of Manchester to join the network earlier this year, which will build on and build up the city’s music economy on a scale we’ve never seen before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by the city’s Music Office, the bid has seen the team work with individuals, venues and music businesses the breadth of Sunderland.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Lena Ingwersen, who travels to Music Cities across the globe in her role as Managing Director of the Music Cities Network.

Speaking at the launch of Sunderland’s five-year music strategy at The Fire Station, where it was officially announced that Sunderland would be joining the network, Lena added: “Getting to know this city and its energy, and its sense of community and momentum is so heartwarming.”

It was Lena’s first visit to Sunderland and attracting more visitors to our city by the sea is just one of the benefits of being a Music City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five year Music City strategy is already well underway and we’ve seen a host of music events like the One City, One Voice festival and the day of live music in the city centre, which engaged thousands of people.

One City, One Voice | Thomas Jackson / Sunderland Music City

It’s a comprehensive document, one you can read in full here, and is designed to guide, inspire, and support the growth of the regional music economy and the next generation of music talent on Wearside and beyond.

It provides a roadmap for supporting musicians and music industries, music education, community education, auditing future spaces, boosting accessibility, a mental health charter and much more.

It’s a strategy that builds on our musical heritage and forges a new path for the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bunker in Stockton Road is a shining example of the passion for music that flows through the city.

It’s an integral part of the fabric of Sunderland music, one that’s helped hone the sound of chart toppers in it studios to retired Mackems looking to add a new string to their bow at its music classes - and it’s been doing it for 43 years.

They are just one of many venues the Music City team is working alongside in a real joined-up approach.

The power of music cannot be underestimated; on a small scale with its ability to touch an individual, to comfort them in sorrow and uplift them in joy, connecting communities with anthems like Wise Men Say to a bigger picture of ploughing millions into the economy through gigs and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the soundtrack of our lives,” explained Paul Callaghan, chair of The Mac Trust, which has channeled culture as a catalyst for change in the city since 2012.

“It’s the heartbeat of the city, it touches our souls and creates unforgettable experiences. It excites, it unites, and it delights.”