Houghton Feast 2019: What to expect from the ox roast and firework display
Houghton Feast continues as more community activities are set to take place across the streets of the town.
The event has already seen a wonderful opening ceremony and a spectacular carnival parade but there is still plenty to come from the event.
Monday, October 7 is set for the traditional ox roast and the highly-anticipated fireworks display.
This is what to expect and when on the day.
Ox Roast
At around 4pm, the traditional Ox Roast will be carved by The Right Worshipful Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon at the Rectory Field on Dairy Lane.
This is held in on honour of Rector Bernard Gilpin who would roast an ox or hog to feed Houghton's poor in the 16th century.
Sandwiches will be on sale and the money will be donated to local charities. They are expected to sell out quickly.
The roasted ox has been prepared by the Rotary Club in advance.
Firework display
Later in the evening, at around 7.30pm, firework rockets will be launched from the Durham Road playing fields which can be viewed from all over the town.
Make note that there is no parking at the launch site so you will need to park elsewhere around Houghton and it is set to be another great turn out.
There will still be plenty happening between these two main events on Monday, October 7 with food, rides and fun for all of the family.