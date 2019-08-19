Heritage Open Days feature behind the scenes tour of the Sunderland Empire Theatre with special appearance by a famous music hall star.

As part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days, there will be free events between September 13 and 22 .

There will be events, activities and guided tours of landmark buildings and places significant to Sunderland's as part of a wider regional programme. These include:

The Radical North; a symposium on leading Wearside political figures from history: John Lilburne, Tommy Hepburn, George Binns and James Williams. Heritage walks at Bowes Railway, Ryhope, Elba Park, Hetton, Roker and a “geology walk” around the city centre. Open days at Darwin Brewery, the Quaker Meeting House, the 1827 Donnison School, Ryhope Pumping Station, Bowes Railway, Washington Old Hall and the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum. Exploring Edwardian Bishopwearmouth: a guided walk through the Minster Quarter, including a behind-the-scenes tour of the Empire Theatre. Craft workshop, Dare to Dream of Angels, at Sunderland Minster on Friday, September 13, 11am-1pm, when the minster will also be open for visitors to explore. Tours of St Nicholas’ church in Queen Alexandra Road, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, the mosque in St Mark’s Road and the Sikh temple in Ashbrooke. A step back in time at Washington F Pit Museum to explore our coal-mining heritage. Film footage of Sunderland in the past.

Seeped in history. One of the Heritage Open Days is at Washington Old Hall.

Sunderland City Council cabinet member for communities and culture, Councillor John Kelly said: "The annual programme of Heritage Open Days is hugely popular with people, allowing them the chance to discover more about some of our hidden historical and architectural gems.

"The programme also includes guided walks through some of Sunderland's most historic neighbourhoods, exhibitions, film footage looking back at the opening of Wearmouth Bridge, summers at Seaburn in the 50’s, talks on the city's 1960s musical heritage and guided tours of St Peter's church who helped shape medieval culture.

"There’s also the opportunity to visit the Sikh Temple in Ashbrooke, enjoy a hard hat tour of Holy Trinity Church and visit the Darwin Brewery in Southwick.

"These are just some of the 40 tours, events and activities taking place across Sunderland to bring local history and culture to life."

Ryhope Pumping Station is one of the historical industrial sites on the Heritage Open Days.

For more information, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk or call 0191 561 8413

A look inside the 1827 Donnison School is possible at the Heritage Open Days.

Take a Heritage Open Day at Elba Park.