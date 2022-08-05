Have your photo taken with League One play-off trophy at Foundation of Light free family fun day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can lift the League One play offs trophy

Taking place at the charity’s base, the Beacon of Light, on Thursday, August 11, the day will feature a range of sporting activities such as football, dodgeball and table tennis, as well as cooking activities and inclusive activities for all.

Also in attendance will be representatives from University of Sunderland and Young Asian Voices who will also be delivering a wide range of activities, as well as Woofs ‘n’ Scruffs who will host a pop-up shop for dog lovers.

Visitors will also get the chance to have their photo taken with the League One play offs trophy.

There will be a host of activities at Beacon of Light

Other highlights will include appearances by players from SAFC Ladies team, as well as the chance to take on the Foundation of Light coaches in a series of games.

Foundation of Light managing director, Jamie Wright, said: “This is a day we all look forward to at the Foundation as it's a chance to bring the community together. Children of all ages as well as families can come together for a day of fun and games.

"We have plenty of activities happening throughout the day but more importantly we have something for everyone. We can't wait to welcome hundreds of people through the doors at the Beacon of Light."

A previous open day at Beacon of Light.

Food and drink will be available on the day from Burger Bros.