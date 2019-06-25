Hartlepool's HMS Trincomalee to host Armed Forces Day & D-Day Celebration
Hartlepool’s historic HMS Trincomalee with be marking Armed Forces Day and D-Day 75 Commemorations in Forties fashion style.
To mark the events, the normal entry price to the naval museum will be waived on Saturday, June 29, and entry will be via donation instead.
NMRN Hartlepool will be celebrating in flamboyant forties fashion to mark the year of the D-Day 75 Commemoration, as well as annual Armed Forces Day.
Visitors to Hartlepool Quayside will be able to enjoy a 1940s street party experience with live music, dancing, military action, motorbikes and more.
There will be a hairstylist on site to whip up mini-vintage makeovers – think victory rolls and finger waves – as well as Funky Faces Face Painting for the kids.
During the afternoon you’ll be able to enjoy live vintage jazz music from The Seatones, as well as swing dancing performances from Sixth Street Swing who’ll also be offering taster sessions to all.
Members of VERA (Victory in Europe Re-enactment Association) will be representing the local Vickers Armstrong Home Guard, while the World War II Operations group will be portraying the Royal Navy and RAF of the day. Two pristine, vintage 1940s motorcycles will be on display and their owner will be on hand to explain their history.
During the day, the NMRN catering team will be whipping up some wartime delicacies to give visitors a true flavour of the 1940s. And the Quayside Coffee Shop will be open for hot and cold drinks, lunches, snacks and special Jack Tar lunch boxes for mini sailors.
To mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday, visitors to the NMRM Hartlepool car park will also be able to see the site’s latest addition - RML 497 - and find out about its history.
This impressive Second World War Rescue Motor Launch served as a hospital ship in the 1940s and has recently arrived at NMRN Hartlepool.
It will be restored over the next few years. Preparation work has already started and every Tuesday morning,the public can talk to the knowledgeable volunteers engaged in the initial clean up process.