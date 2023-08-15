Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event.

::Music

The main stage features more big names than ever.

Hardwick Festival returns this weekend

In addition to the Saturday and Sunday headliners The Kooks and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Hardwick Festival plays host to guitar hero Johnny Marr, alt-rock heroes The Vaccines, indie legends The Cribs and pop favourite Melanie C.

Headlining Friday is Haçienda Classical, a celebration of the iconic Manchester club with an orchestrated twist. The continuous live DJ set will spin the biggest tracks of the era alongside a full orchestra, choir and guest vocalists.

Dance music enthusiasts will also get their fix throughout the weekend with a heavy-hitting lineup of internationally renowned DJs.

Legendary New York DJ and remixer, Dennis Ferrer brings his heady mix of house and soulful techno to Hardwick Festival’s dance-focused Courtyard stage on Saturday.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are among the headliners. Portrait by Matt Crockett

Low Steppa, one of the most influential house music artists of the moment, headlines on Sunday, with ‘First Lady’ of Defected Records, Sam Devine and BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free also on the bill. Craig Charles’ much-loved Funk & Soul Club is ready to light up the main stage on Friday with his infectious mix of classic funk, soul and disco.

Hardwick Festival is the biggest event of its kind in the Northeast and continues to support the local music scene through its commitment to showcasing the best emerging talent from across the region. At this year’s event, Andrew Cushin, The Pale White, Liam Fender, Tom A Smith and The Redroom are among the local up-and-coming talent who are set to grace the Treehouse Arena.

In addition, there’s ‘70’s and ‘80’s retro fun to be had at Boogie Wonderland : for chilled vibes and hammocks there’s the immersive Into The Forest.

::Family Friendly

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the event offers an array of experiences for all ages.

Nestled within the wooded area and by the top lawn is a dedicated children’s area filled to the brim with child-friendly entertainment, including magic shows, ventriloquists, Punch & Judy, children’s workshops, interactive discos, and a fun fair.

There are rides for all ages of kids from big inflatable slides and merry go rounds for the smaller kids through to dodgems and fairground thrill rides for the adults.

Urban Kaos bring their popular brand ‘Club Groovy’ kids dance party back to Hardwick. This year they will take on a new theme to connect both young kids and their adults with classic dance moves and party games.

::Comedy and other activities

To name a few acts this year: Maple Staplegun (Australia) is an award-winning comedy hula hoop show about being a modern, middle-aged woman, where everything is a little more difficult than it used to be, but it makes great comedy along the route to success.

Dandyman (Australia) is an award-winning physical comedian, circus artist, Vaudevillian and absurdist and appears hot from his Edinburgh Fringe season. There’s Sublimit a Japanese circus duo on their first visit north to display their amazing high-level skills.

::Timings

Music takes place from 4pm on the Friday, from 12.30pm on Saturday and from 12noon on Sunday.

::Food & Drink

There will be a host of street food at the event including Indian, Greek, Hog Roast BBQ, the Vegan Supper Club, an afternoon tea tent, plus typical festival fare including mac&cheese, pizza, donuts, noodles, and wraps,

Bars provide a wide choice of tipples for all tastes including: Colonel Porters Marquee with a range of Gins, Rums, beers, ciders, Taittinger Champagne marquee, Real Ale Marquee, Pimm’s Van, Cocktail Van, Main 25 metre Bar, Bus bar, plus Tea & Coffee and soft drink.

::Getting there

The Car park is situated on Hardwick East Park and will be clearly signed, the entrance to this will be from the mini roundabout opposite the entrance to Hardwick Park on the A177.

Public transport: Book coaches via www.jhcoaches.com/

::Tickets

For the full weekend, tickets for children between ages 3 and 11 are £35 (plus booking fee) and young people from ages 12 to 17 can attend with their parents or guardian for £80 (+ bf), half the price of an adult ticket.

As with previous events, tickets can be purchased for individual days or for the full weekend. Camping is available on site.

Tickets for the full weekend are priced at £160 (+bf) for adults, £80 (+bf) for ages 11-17 and £35 (+bf) for ages 3-11.

Tickets for individual days are also available to buy, ranging from £39 to £69 for adult tickets.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to: hardwickfestival.ticketline.co.uk

::Weather