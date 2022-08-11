Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are now just one month away from one of the North East’s largest regional events and while runners are in their final weeks of training, those who were unable to get a place this year are starting their viewing preparations.

This is all you need to know about this year’s Great North Run. When is the Great North Run 2022?

This year’s event is on Sunday, September 11.

Great North Run 2022: When is the half marathon and what is this year's route?

How many people will take part in the 2022 Great North Run?

This year’s Great North Run is set to be the largest in the history of the event with 60,000 people running the route from Newcastle to South Shields. This is a slight rise on the 57,000 people who ran in the event last year.

What is the 2022 Great North Run Route?

Following complaints about last year’s route, which started and finished in Newcastle, race organisers have confirmed this year will see the event return to its traditional path from Newcastle to the seafront at South Shields.

This year’s run will start in the same place as many races before have at Newcastle’s Town Moor before following the Newcastle Central Motorway through the city centre and over the Tyne Bridge, one of the iconic scenes in the UKs sporting calendar.

After crossing the River Tyne, the race will take runners south down Gateshead Highway before turning left onto Park Lane and past Gateshead International Stadium.

The route continues along the A184 out of Gateshead and into South Tyneside but, before the race moves close to Boldon, a left turn is make at the Whitemare Pool roundabout to keep runners following the Tyne.

After going over the junction where the route meets the A19 to head towards the Tyne Tunnel, the route sees runners take a right onto John Reid Road to the south of Simonside and towards Harton.

With the sea on the horizon, runners will continue east on Prince Edward Road where they will find themselves on the final iconic stretch along the South Shields coastline to the finish line.

Can I still get a place to run at the Great North Run?

Unfortunately, anyone looking to run this year may be out of luck.

The event’s ballot system opened back in January and closed in February with the majority of places taken up by this application system.

A series of charities are given places by race organisers, although these places have now been filled.

Anyone who has a confirmed place through the ballot process is still able to run for charity, although those without places will need to set their eyes on 2023.

Are the Junior and Mini Great North Runs happening in 2022?

Both childrens events are happening once again this year with children aged 8 to 16 able to take part in the weekend.