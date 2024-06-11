Great American Songbook to be performed at Sunderland Minster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some of the great popular songs of America, as well as the UK, will be performed at Sunderland Minster this month.
Bishopwearmouth Choral Society, which is celebrating its 75th year, presents The Great American Songbook at Sunderland Minster at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 15.
Written by people such as Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Simon and Garfunkel and the Carpenters, the songs have been arranged by David Murray, the society’s Musical Director, for each section of the choir which is a change from their usual choral repertoire.
There will also be a special guest appearance of Emma Fisk and James Burkett on guitar and violin.
They will be combining their shared knowledge and love of early jazz styles to present a programme associated with and inspired by the first great jazz violin and guitar partnership, Vent and Lang, who inspired in turn Stephane Grapelli and Django Reinsert at their Hot Club of Paris.
Made up of more than 50 singers, who perform three concerts a year, Bishopwearmouth Choral Society is the longest continually running choral society in the North East.
Tickets for Great American Songbook on June 15 are £15 or £8 concessions and are available from Bishopwearmouth.co.uk or on the door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.